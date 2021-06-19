Bikers raise over $2000 dollars from Poker Run to benefit special needs kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bikers from across kentucky participated in a 70 mile ride to help raise money for special needs kids

On Saturday morning about 50 bikers headed to McLeods Coffee House in Lexington for a special cause.

From there,the group hit the road and headed to Steps and Strides Equestrian Services.

The organization provides free horse riding therapy for special needs kids.

Money raised from the ride went to the riding school.

Co-owner, Jerry Anthony Nicholson says he’s appreciative of this fundraising effort to help out these kids who ride at his school.

“It helps them become more adaptive to public settings public environment it helps with the physical therapies and getting stronger.Usually the horses help with all aspects physical and mental,” says Nicholson.

Nicholson says the money will go towards the upkeep of the horses and the facility.

Bikers from the ride say they raise $2,500 through donations.