UPDATE: Former pilot convicted in triple murder

Update from June 16, 2021:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former commercial airline pilot was convicted Wednesday in Hardin Circuit Court in connection to a triple murder in 2015, according to the Office of Attorney General.

Prosecutors say 53-year old Christian R. Martin shot three of his neighbors to death on November 18, 2015.

The victims were identified as Edward Dansereau and Calvin and Pamela Phillips. Calvin Phillips was found dead in his Pembroke home on November 19, and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were discovered in a burnt vehicle in a field, according to prosecutors.

The murders took place two weeks before Calvin Phillips was scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial on multiple charges. The military court eventually convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was discharged after 30 years of military service, according to prosecutors.

After a two-week trial in Hardin Circuit Court, a jury convicted Martin of all charges, including three counts of murder, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of attempted arson, two counts of burglary in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of Attorney General.

Martin was indicted by a Christian County Grand Jury on May 10, 2019. He was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport the following day.

The trial was initially scheduled to occur in Christian County. However, due to pre-trial publicity, a Christian Circuit Judge ordered it be held in Hardin County.

The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Barbara Whaley and Alexander Garcia prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Criminal Investigations within the Office of the Attorney General. Aaron Ash, a victims’ advocate from the Attorney General’s Office, assisted the families of the crime victims during the case.

Original story below from June 4, 2021:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Jurors heard conflicting details of a triple slaying in western Kentucky as a trial began for a pilot charged in the fatal shootings.

Commercial airline pilot Christian R. Martin was arrested two years ago at the Louisville airport in the 2015 slayings of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, in Pembroke.

In her opening statement on Thursday, special prosecutor Barbara Whaley said Martin had the motive to kill neighbor Calvin Phillips because he was set to testify in a court-martial that could have ended Martin’s Army career, the Courier Journal reported. Dansereau was in the wrong place at the wrong time, she said.

Whaley said a shell casing at the scene was shown to have been fired from a .45-caliber handgun found in a safe in Martin’s home across the street and that Martin’s dog tags were found in the couple’s home.

Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said there’s forensic proof that the bullets that killed the victims did not come from his client’s gun. He also noted there were no eyewitnesses, no DNA and no fingerprints. He said evidence that indicates his client could have been planted.

Whaley said Martin wanted to get rid of Phillips because he was scheduled to testify at a court-martial in which Martin was charged with mishandling classified information and abusing his wife’s son.

The trial is expected to last a month.