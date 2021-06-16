SoulFeast Week aims to highlight black agriculture and black owned restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A handful of restaurants will be featuring a special menu item in honor of SoulFeast Week.

Beginning on Thursday, the ten day celebration that will highlight black owned restaurants in Lexington will kick off.

13 different businesses and restaurants are participating in the event.

Each of them will offer an off-menu feature entree for less than 10 dollars.

Participation was free for restaurant owners, however there is one rule.

Each of them must include one ingredient for their featured food dish through “Black Soil” to highlight black agriculture as well.

Participants like owner and manager of “The Salad Bar” says this is a great opportunity to share culture and showcase food.

“I like to look at it from the perspective of yes this is focused for African Americans but this is also an opportunity for education and culture for all races and ethnicity,” says Maya Mccutchen, the owner of “The Salad Bar”.

