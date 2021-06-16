National Homeland Security Consortium releases report on COVID-19 response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Homeland Security Consortium (NHSC) released the NHSC COVID-19 After Action Report, a thorough report detailing its findings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The NHSC is made up of 22 associations that represent thousands of state, local and private-section professionals tasked with the safety and security of the nation.

To put this report together, the NHSC went through a six-month process consisting of information gathering calls, surveys and a three-day after-action conference. The purpose was to clearly illustrate problems and issues discovered throughout the COVID-19 response and work out recommendations to address these problems. The report also presents a list of practices the organization believes should be put into action and would widely benefit the members it represents.

The discussions the NHSC had focused on five areas: inadequate, confusing and changing guidance; adherence to protective measures; logistics and supply chain management; revenue shortfalls; and operational coordination. Additionally, the conference went over the best actions to take for four topics: logistics and supply chain management, workforce resilience, information sharing and public messaging and emergency powers and authorities. Ultimately, NHSC representatives constructed over 90 recommendations and 37 practices to improve future pandemic preparedness and response.

According to the organization, the pandemic demonstrated numerous overarching themes around America’s pandemic preparedness. This includes:

How politics played a much larger role than anyone planned for; unity of effort was not always achieved

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has more closely resembled a response to a catastrophic earthquake than recent public health emergencies

The Strategic National Stockpile fell short of expectations and the pandemic affected responder availability

The report will be distributed to administration officials, Capitol Hill and the national stakeholder community.