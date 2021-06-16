Missing woman found in creek, rescued in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Madison County woman, who was reported missing Wednesday morning, was found in a creek and rescued around four hours later, according to the Richmond Register.
The report says 49-year old Patricia Keith hadn’t been seen since around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, in the Jigg Water area. She was reported missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the report.
During an extensive search on the ground and in the air, a Kentucky State Police helicopter spotted Keith in Jigg Water creek around noon. Her position was relayed by radio to dispatchers on the ground and a sheriff’s deputy and civilian volunteer, Scott McCreary, found Keith in the creek, according to the report. McCreary saw a post on Facebook about the search for Keith and he brought his ATV to the scene to help, according to the report.
McCreary and the deputy moved Keith to an outcropping of rocks in the creek before taking her to the ATV. From there, she was taken to a nearby trail where emergency medical services were waiting, according to the report.
Authorities told the newspaper Keith was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by Kentucky State Police, Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMA and the Richmond Fire Department.
