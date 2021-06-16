Hospital celebrates not just the past but also the future

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A decade ago, a new health care facility opened that changed the medical landscape in Montgomery County.TAKE VO

Wednesday, CHI Saint Joseph’s Mt. Sterling Hospital looked back on 10 years in its new facility and looked forward to the next 10, if not 100.

And well it should, CHI and its predecessor, Mary Chiles Hospital, have served Bath, Bourbon, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery, Nicholas, Powell and Rowan counties for 103 years.

But the last 10, with its modern equipment and rooms, maternity center and fleet of doctors may have made the biggest difference, from jobs or health care.

“I never thought we would have such a modern hospital and all the doctors, I’m amazed at how we have progressed over the years,” said Mary Highley who has worked at the facility for 45 years and seen many changes while handling many jobs.

“It’s been a blessing, a true blessing for this community. It’s afforded us to have state of the art health care, we’ve had more surgeons come in. You know, if you don’t have a good hospital, you’re not going to have good industry come in,” added nurse practitioner Shelly Sanders, who was born in the old hospital and worked there when Catholic Health Initiatives bought the facility in 2007 and promised a new hospital.

As part of Wednesday’s celebration, hospital staff buried a time capsule. Among the items were several related to the COVID-19 pandemic – a CHI Saint Joseph Health facemask, a memory stone & card given to employees on the one-year anniversary of treating the first COVID-19 patient, and a “Hello humankindness” facemask to mark the pandemic and the new brand promise of CHI Saint Joseph Health.

It also included various items related to the recent expansion of the affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, newsletters and other employee-focused items. The time capsule is to be opened in June 2031.

The celebration also includes a Memory Wall where employees and families can post pictures and memories of their experience with the facility. The celebration also included trivia contests and a cookout for employees.

The hospital was founded in 1918 as Mary Chiles Hospital, and later renamed Saint Joseph Mount Sterling in 2007.

“We’ve proudly maintained a trusted presence in the Mount Sterling community for more than a century, and it is because of our wonderful employees and community that this legacy continues today,” said Jennifer Nolan, president of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. “We’re continually enhancing our services and fine-tuning best practices so that our patients receive exceptional care while at our facility. Today, we celebrate the 10-year milestone of our current facility and its demonstration of our commitment to care, while looking forward to our next century of caring for our community.”

Mount Sterling Mayor Al Botts also joined the celebration.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center.

The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East.