Concrete intersection project to affect U.S. 25E in Bell County June 21

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers should be aware of a concrete intersection project on U.S. 25E, milepoint 14.2 in Bell County will begin Monday, June 21.

The project is located at the intersection of U.S. 25E and KY 2015/Tennessee Avenue in Pineville. It consists of removing existing asphalt pavement and placing new concrete pavement.

U.S. 25E will be down to one lane in each direction for the length of the project. Left turns will be restricted from U.S. 25E onto KY 2015/Tennessee Avenue and left turns will be restricted from KY 2015/Tennessee Avenue onto U.S. 25E.

KY 2015 traffic will be detoured for several weeks during this project. As of now, the KY 2015 detour is scheduled from Tuesday, July 6 to Monday, August 2, 2021. Traffic will be operating normally for the July 4 holiday weekend.

The project is anticipated to finish on Thursday, September 30.

KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. Travelers can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following its Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.