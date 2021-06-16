A ‘bear-y’ big donation by Kentucky Baseball to KCH

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH) is saying a thank you ‘bear-y’ much to Kentucky Baseball after a large donation.
According to a post shared on social media by Kentucky Baseball, the team delivered nearly 700 teddy bears Tuesday for KCH patients and families.
The stuffed animals were collected at Kentucky Proud Park during the 2021 season of UK Baseball where fans were encouraged to bring a bear to the ballpark.
The post reads in part, “UK coach Nick Mingione joined representatives from Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Healthcare, as well as the UK Athletics and JMI marketing teams to drop off the animals.”
According to Kentucky Baseball, the bears will be used to bring joy and comfort to patients and their families during stays at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
For more information on UK Healthcare and Kentucky Children’s Hospital, click HERE.
