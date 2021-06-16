2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championship to be at 100 percent capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Breeders’ Cup today announced plans to utilize 100 percent of seated capacity at Del Mar racetrack for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships in Del Mar, California. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Available seating options and pricing can be viewed now at BreedersCup.com/tickets.

Del Mar is set to host the World Championships, one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international events, for just the second time on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

“After conducting the 2020 World Championships without fans in attendance, we are delighted to be able to safely welcome fans back to the Breeders’ Cup World Championships this November,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming. “Fans will once again be invited to experience the unparalleled competition, fanfare and hospitality that have become synonymous with the Breeders’ Cup as the world’s most talented horses, jockeys, and trainers go head-to-head at beautiful Del Mar.”

The news comes after Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently announced plans to conduct its 2021 summer race meet at 100 percent of seated capacity for fans throughout its facility in accordance with local state and county public health guidelines in Southern California.

As fans excitedly return to in-person sporting events, ticket demand for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships is expected to be high. Interested fans are strongly encouraged to visit BreedersCup.com/tickets now in order to view available seating options and prepare for the July 16 on-sale date.

Seating options for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships include:

Premium dining: Fans can take in the thrills of championship racing at historic Del Mar while enjoying an exquisite fine-dining experience from the Clubhouse, Stretch Run or Paddock dining areas. Two-day dining packages are available for purchase ranging from $775 to $1,875 per seat.

Box seating: Patrons in box seats can take advantage of dedicated cocktail service and menu options delivered directly to their seats in open-air, covered Clubhouse and Stretch Run Box seat locations. Box seating options include both single and two-day packages ranging from $375 to $975 per seat.

Reserved seating: Fans can experience the excitement of 14 World Championship races from these ideally-located, open-air, covered, stadium-style seats. Reserved Seating is available in both single and two-day packages that range from $100 to $475 per seat.

General admission tickets will not be sold at this time. However, Breeders’ Cup is closely coordinating with local health officials and is hopeful to be in a position to offer general admission closer to the World Championships.

All tickets will be sold in advance of the event and are subject to the availability at the time of purchase. No tickets will be sold onsite on Nov. 5 or 6.

In addition, all parking on-site at Del Mar will be limited and only available to those with official pre-paid parking credentials. To help enhance the transportation experience at Del Mar, Breeders’ Cup will offer a park-and-ride program with complimentary public shuttle service to the track from two designated off-site park-and-ride locations on both racing days. For more information on parking, please check back with BreedersCup.com when tickets go on sale in July.

Breeders’ Cup has always placed the utmost importance on the health and safety of all who participate in the World Championships, including the dedicated fans who come from around the globe to witness world-class Thoroughbred racing. This year’s event will be no different and Breeders’ Cup will ensure appropriate measures are in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Breeders’ Cup remains committed to following state and local guidelines, and will continue to monitor and comply with all public health mandates as conditions evolve and change. Additional details will be made available closer to the event.