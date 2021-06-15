Scott County turns to familiar face as fire chief

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County has a new fire chief, but it’s not an unfamiliar face.

Former Georgetown fire chief John Ward has been named to lead the county department. He started work Monday.

Ward had been serving as interim chief since April 9, when chief Mike Fuller announced he planned to retire in August, according to the News-Graphic newspaper.

The two men will work together until then for a smooth transition.

Ward previously spent 25 years in the fire services, including the last five as chief of the Georgetown Fire Department. He retired on Aug. 1, 2019, according to the Scott County Fiscal Court.

Ward will make $85,000 a year until the end of June and then $90,000 annually starting July 1 when previously approved pay raises kick in, according to the News-Graphic.