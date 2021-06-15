Jessamine County students’ summer camp yields ‘Legally Blonde’ production

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than a year when school, summer and holidays was anything but traditional, most kids are glad to have a little more traditional summer. But a group in Jessamine County is catching up on what they couldn’t do during school and the community will get to see it.

A combination of 50 students from West and East Jessamine middle and high schools have been working more than eight hours a day for eight days on bringing together a theater presentation. The results, the musical ‘Legally Blonde,’ hits the stage Thursday, June 17, through Sunday, June 20.

And for students and teachers, it’s special for several reasons.

Lindsey Sovkoplas, the show’s director, said, “From day one they just have shown us how much that they want to be here and how much they want this opportunity. Honestly I don’t know what i could say to motivate them, but they motivate us to keep doing what where doing. So I cant wait for them to see the fruit of all their labor.”

“Whenever I got the role I was like ‘Oh that’s me,’ I’ve got to get to work,” said Ella Tillery who is playing the show’s lead. “Ever since I watched the movie when I was little I was like, ‘That’s Elle, I wanna be her.’ And so now I’m here, and I’m her. And its amazing.”

The performances are at the East Jessamine High auditorium. Tickets are 10 dollars for adults and seven dollars for students. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 Saturday and Sunday afternoon.