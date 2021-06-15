Fayette County COVID averages remain at year-ago levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even with double-digit case numbers, Fayette County’s seven-day moving average remains at levels comparable to a year ago when COVID was making a surge.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday report, the county recorded 19 new cases Saturday through Monday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 35,441.

The seven-day moving average stood at 8.

The county reported no new deaths, leaving at 322 lost to COVID-related causes since March 2020.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.