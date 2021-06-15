Closures scheduled Wednesday on Greenwich Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary closures are scheduled along Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 in Fayette County on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The closures are for drainage improvement work, which will include headwall installation and grading, according to the state.
The work is scheduled to be done between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Routes will be closed at the following locations:
-Russell Cave Road (MP 0.00)
-Harp Innis Road (MP 0.472)
Alternate Routes:
-Hume Bedford Road/KY 1939 – between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 and Greenwich Pike/KY 1876
-Ferguson Road (an LFUCG route) – between Russell Cave Road/KY 353 and Greenwich Pike/KY 1876
-Harp Innis Road (an LFUCG route) – between Greenwich Pike/KY 1876 and Paris Pike/US 27