Aviation camp takes off at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s one of the few camps like it anywhere and it’s one of the reasons young aviators flock to it.

The first of several aviation camps ended its two-day run Tuesday at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky at the Blue Grass Airport. Not only do campers learn about planes, controls, mapping and other important elements in flying, they also get to practice in a simulator and then fly a plane under the hand of trained pilots.

- Advertisement -

Aviation Museum of Kentucky Camp Coordinator Bob Jones said, “We tell them to wear a mask in the airplane and when they get out of there, we tell them to take that mask off so I can see your grin you know. And thy are just grinning because they have had a great time, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“It’s really helped me to get a head start on colleges and stuff. You tell them that you already have a bunch of of hours and stuff flying planes and learning about it. You’re really advanced for your age,” shared Dawson Estepp, a student at Powell County High School.

The campers fly a leg of a flight from Lexington to Frankfort, Frankfort to Georgetown and then back to Lexington. They get a signed log book documenting their flight and training.