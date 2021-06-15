Surveillance video helps detectives identify robbery suspect

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 43-year-old Bloomfield, Ky., man is charged with robbing a Bardstown convenience store.

According to Bardstown Police, Demtrius ‘Meece’ Watkins turned himself i to investigators just before noon Tuesday on second-degree robbery charges.

According to police, just before 10 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a robbery

at Speedy Mart at 603 Bloomfield Road. Officers were told a person had ordered an employee to open the cash register. Once open, the suspect took the money and fled on foot, police said.

Officers were able to identify a person of interest from surveillance footage.

Investigators named Watkins as a suspect Tuesday and he turned himself in, police said.