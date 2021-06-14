UPDATE: Lexington teen wins national Doodle for Google competition

UPDATE POSTED JUNE 14, 2021 AT 12:52 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Milo Golding was announced as the winner of the 2021 Doodle for Google competition.

- Advertisement -

“I am truly grateful for the support I received from my community and to Google for providing opportunities like this for kids like me who want to share their message of inspiration and personal story with others,” Golding commented.

A special ceremony was held at Lexington’s City Hall by Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton.

As the winner of the competition, Golding’s artwork will be displayed on google.com for one day, he’ll receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for his school/non-profit organization, Google hardware and fun Googley swag.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MAY 28, 2021 AT 7:39 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Christian Academy rising senior, and Doodle for Google Kentucky State Winner Milo Golding is moving on to the national finals where he’ll join state and U.S. territory winners from Arizona, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12 across the nation.

Students were invited to submit their artistic interpretation of this year’s theme, “I am strong, because…” for the chance to have it featured on Google.com, as well as the winning students receiving scholarships along with tech packages for their schools.

“I am strong because I have hope. I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be,” Golding said of his drawing. “Hope, hope keeps me strong. After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, it helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones.

“It’s such an honor for me to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Golding added. “I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring for support during the national voting. I’d like to thank the media community, elected officials, and my fellow Kentuckians who played such an important role in helping me get to the finals.”

Now that the public voting stage of the competition has concluded, a panel of judges and Google executives will choose one of the five national finalists and announce the winner in June.

“Milo is one of those truly special young people who makes our school, community, commonwealth, nation, and world a better place,” said LCA Head of School Dr. Scott Wells. “Milo’s message of hope is a powerful and courageous statement that inspires those around him to be a difference in the lives of others.”

The winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. He or she will also receive:

A $30,000 college scholarship

A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization

Google hardware

Fun Googley swag

The four other finalists will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery and will receive: