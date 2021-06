CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Leanne Morgan will bring their jokes to the Corbin Arena on Sunday, October 10.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at The Corbin Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster.

For more information, call the Arena Box Office at 606-258-2020.