Heaven Hill Distillery opens new bourbon experience

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear, Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira and local officials celebrated the grand opening of the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience.

“I am proud to be in the heart of bourbon country to proclaim today National Kentucky Bourbon Day and I am thrilled to be here to congratulate the Shapira family and the Heaven Hill team on another successful project investing millions in Kentucky and our people,” Gov. Beshear said at the grand opening. “As we emerge from this pandemic with our economy booming, we are announcing more jobs and investment in the commonwealth every week, and the bourbon industry is no exception. This state-of-the-art visitor center will give people one more great reason to visit Kentucky and experience the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, creating even more jobs and opportunity.”

Bourbon is an $8.6 billion signature industry in Kentucky. Over the past few years, the state’s spirits industry has announced plans for more than $600 million in capital investment that should create around 540 jobs in the future. Through the end of May 2021, the spirits industry announced $240 million in planned investment and 164 new jobs.

The latest example is this new project from Heaven Hill Distillery. It represents a $19 million investment in the Commonwealth’s bourbon and tourism industries. The experience comes with the addition of 13 new jobs.

When it broke ground in 2018, Heaven Hill announced a multi-year $125 million investment plan to expand production capacity in Bardstown. Along with the new bourbon experience, the company invested $106 million in new barrel warehousing, bottling line and equipment upgrades and increased holdings of aging bourbon whiskey.

“The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is a leading showcase of bourbon tourism grounded in educational, interactive exhibits honoring the legacy of my father and his four brothers, the iconic brands in our award-winning portfolio, and the craftsmen across our commonwealth who make Kentucky bourbon possible,” said Shapira, president of Heaven Hill. “We are extremely pleased to be welcoming fans and visitors back to Bourbon Country to see, taste and learn about America’s Native Spirit in a new way.”

The renovation phase of the new experience was first displayed in November 2019. It featured three tasting rooms overlooking the views of Bourbon Country. Additionally, guests can join a bourbon host for a 270-degree video about barrel production and their significance to producing bourbon.

The celebration of this opening comes as Gov. Beshear proclaimed June 14 National Kentucky Bourbon Day.

The new interactive, educational space adds to Heaven Hill’s role in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and helping Kentucky become a top tourist destination. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail saw over 1.3 million guests in 2019. The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience triples its size with over 30,000 square feet that can hold more than 900 visitors at a time.

For more information about the Heaven Hill Experience, visit www.heavenhilldistillery.com. To schedule a tour, click here.