Deadline extended for flood victims to apply for food benefits

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, a two-day extension to apply for disaster food benefits was announced by the state for people in nine eastern Kentucky counties affected by historic flooding.

The state says the new deadline is Wednesday, June 16, for application to the benefits program for flood-affected people who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.

The commonwealth is also seeking Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the other 22 counties that have also received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to flooding, according to Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.

People in affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding, according to the state.

Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959 – the fastest method to receive benefits. Or, they may apply in person at the DCBS offices in the counties listed below. Approved applicants will pick up benefit cards in their local offices.

Here are the local DCBS office addresses for in-person application and pickup of D-SNAP cards:

  • Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339
  • Clay County: 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, Ky., 40962
  • Estill County: (Alternate location established) Estill County Board of Education, 253 Main St., Irvine, Ky., 40336
  • Floyd County: 311 North Arnold Ave., Suite 403, Prestonsburg, Ky., 41653
  • Johnson County: 205 Main St., Suite 1, Paintsville, Ky., 41240
  • Lee County: 256 Main St., 2nd Floor Lee County Courthouse, Beattyville, Ky., 41311
  • Magoffin County: 30 S. Church St., Salyersville, Ky., 41465
  • Martin County: 104 E. Main St., Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224
  • Powell County: 124 N. Main St., Stanton, Ky., 40380

D-SNAP benefits application times for the Call Services Center phone line and in-person at these local offices are listed below.

Date 2021

Hours for D-SNAP Application through Call Center
(1-855-306-8959)

Hours for D-SNAP Application at Local Offices Listed Above

Hours for D-SNAP Card Pickup at Local Offices

June 15

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

June 16

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The state says local DCBS staff will determine eligibility based on available income, minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses. All resources except cash on hand and bank account balances will be excluded from the eligibility determination. Current benefit level is based on the following table:

Household Size

Income Limit

Allotment

1

$1,817

$234

2

$2,190

$430

3

$2,563

$616

4

$2,951

$782

5

$3,355

$929

6

$3,759

$1,114

7

$4,133

$1,232

8

$4,506

$1,408

Each Additional person

+$374

+$176

For more information about applying for benefits or finding resources in your community, visit kynect.

Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.