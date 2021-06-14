Deadline extended for flood victims to apply for food benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, a two-day extension to apply for disaster food benefits was announced by the state for people in nine eastern Kentucky counties affected by historic flooding.
The state says the new deadline is Wednesday, June 16, for application to the benefits program for flood-affected people who lived or worked in the following counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021, which received an Individual Assistance Declaration from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell.
The commonwealth is also seeking Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the other 22 counties that have also received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to flooding, according to Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.
People in affected counties who would not ordinarily be eligible under SNAP guidelines may qualify temporarily if they lived or worked in these flooded areas of Kentucky. A person may be eligible for D-SNAP benefits if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss or reduction of income as a result of the flooding, according to the state.
Flood victims are encouraged to apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959 – the fastest method to receive benefits. Or, they may apply in person at the DCBS offices in the counties listed below. Approved applicants will pick up benefit cards in their local offices.
Here are the local DCBS office addresses for in-person application and pickup of D-SNAP cards:
- Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339
- Clay County: 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, Ky., 40962
- Estill County: (Alternate location established) Estill County Board of Education, 253 Main St., Irvine, Ky., 40336
- Floyd County: 311 North Arnold Ave., Suite 403, Prestonsburg, Ky., 41653
- Johnson County: 205 Main St., Suite 1, Paintsville, Ky., 41240
- Lee County: 256 Main St., 2nd Floor Lee County Courthouse, Beattyville, Ky., 41311
- Magoffin County: 30 S. Church St., Salyersville, Ky., 41465
- Martin County: 104 E. Main St., Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224
- Powell County: 124 N. Main St., Stanton, Ky., 40380
D-SNAP benefits application times for the Call Services Center phone line and in-person at these local offices are listed below.
|
Date 2021
|
Hours for D-SNAP Application through Call Center
|
Hours for D-SNAP Application at Local Offices Listed Above
|
Hours for D-SNAP Card Pickup at Local Offices
|
June 15
|
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
June 16
|
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The state says local DCBS staff will determine eligibility based on available income, minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses. All resources except cash on hand and bank account balances will be excluded from the eligibility determination. Current benefit level is based on the following table:
|
Household Size
|
Income Limit
|
Allotment
|
1
|
$1,817
|
$234
|
2
|
$2,190
|
$430
|
3
|
$2,563
|
$616
|
4
|
$2,951
|
$782
|
5
|
$3,355
|
$929
|
6
|
$3,759
|
$1,114
|
7
|
$4,133
|
$1,232
|
8
|
$4,506
|
$1,408
|
Each Additional person
|
+$374
|
+$176
For more information about applying for benefits or finding resources in your community, visit kynect.