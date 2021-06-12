‘Vaccines for Visas’ incentive program in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is hosting a vaccine incentive program next week.

The organization says it will be going to different health departments throughout Eastern Kentucky and is giving away $100 Visa gift cards while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Daily giveaways are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 14

Lee County Health Department

48 Center St

Beattyville, Kentucky 41311

(606) 464-2492

June 15

Owsley County Health Department

282 Ky 28

Booneville, Ky 41314

(606) 593-5181

June 16

Breathitt County Health Department

955 KY-30

Jackson, KY 41339

(606) 666-5274

June 17

Magoffin County Health Department

119 Mountain Pkwy, Salyersville, KY 41465

(606) 349-6212

June 18

Leslie County Health Department

78 Maple Street

Hyden, Ky 41749

(606) 672-2393