‘Vaccines for Visas’ incentive program in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is hosting a vaccine incentive program next week.
The organization says it will be going to different health departments throughout Eastern Kentucky and is giving away $100 Visa gift cards while supplies last.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Daily giveaways are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 14
Lee County Health Department
48 Center St
Beattyville, Kentucky 41311
(606) 464-2492
June 15
Owsley County Health Department
282 Ky 28
Booneville, Ky 41314
(606) 593-5181
June 16
Breathitt County Health Department
955 KY-30
Jackson, KY 41339
(606) 666-5274
June 17
Magoffin County Health Department
119 Mountain Pkwy, Salyersville, KY 41465
(606) 349-6212
June 18
Leslie County Health Department
78 Maple Street
Hyden, Ky 41749
(606) 672-2393