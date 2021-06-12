Lady Veterans Connect opens Winchester facility

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development says female veterans are two to three times more likely to be homeless.

The new Lady Veterans Connect Winchester facility hopes to change those stats by providing support and special services for women.

- Advertisement -

Many of these services allow them to heal and transition back into society.

Veteran Lindsay Gargotto is an Air Force veteran who says she struggled with her young daughter after serving

“They didn’t really have transition programs at the time. I came home didn’t have a job didn’t have a place to live I wasn’t enrolled in school so it was like I wasn’t even in the military so I had to kind of start all over again,” says Gargotta.

More information about the new Lady Veterans Connect facility can be found here