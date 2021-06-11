UPDATE: Spillway Beach reopened, water conditions acceptable

UPDATE POSTED JUNE 11 AT 9:45 P.M.

LAUREL RIVER LAKE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Spillway Beach reopened June 11 for swimming.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, the tests received late Thursday, June 10, showed that water conditions were back to acceptable levels.

“Public health and safety are always our main concerns, so we routinely take water samples at Corps of Engineers developed swimming areas,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager at Laurel River Lake and Lake Cumberland.

As part of his comments about public safety, Friedman encouraged visitors of the lake to have fun and be aware of water safety. Additionally, he said the best way to stay safe is to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 7 AT 10:34 P.M.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Laurel County, Spillway Beach at Laurel River Lake in London is temporarily closed.

This comes after high levels of E.Coli were found in the water.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, high water levels and geese are suspected to be responsible for the E.Coli increase.

Signs are now posted warning people not to swim in the area.