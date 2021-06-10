Floyd County names Anna Shepherd as Interim Superintendent

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anna Shepherd, Chief Early Childhood Officer, has been selected as Interim Superintendent by the Floyd County Board of Education.

Over her 29 years in the school system, Shepherd has served Floyd County in numerous roles such as a primary teacher and a high school curriculum coordinator.

Other ways she has helped the school district has been through analyzing and using data to guide and improve instruction, helping design training for principals and district level staff and leading various programs to help Floyd County Students.

“I’m excited and honored to get to serve in this role for Floyd County Schools and look forward to working and partnering with the board members and staff, the students and parents and community members,” shared Shepherd. “We are committed to providing our children with an exceptional education and I want to ensure that our kids are prepared for success in an evolving and globally connected society.”

The Interim Superintendent is an active and founding member of the Floyd County Community Early Childhood Council. She worked as a kindergarten transition coordinator and consultant with the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood and the Preschool Development Grant.

Additionally, she will have her life story and accomplishments included in a children’s book focused on Kentucky women leaders called “Bluegrass Bold.”

Shepherd takes the position as former superintendent Danny Adkins moves to Woodford County.