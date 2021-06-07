Roof collapses on historic building in downtown Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Mountain Advocate) – Part of the roof on a historic downtown building in Barbourville collapsed Monday afternoon, damaging a SUV parked on the street below, sparking a power outage and raising questions about the future of the building.

According to the Mountain Advocate newspaper, whose office is nearby, the roof of the former Union National Bank building, located at the corner of Liberty Street and Knox Street in the heart of downtown Barbourville, began to collapse sending debris to the street and vehicles below.

Barbourville is the county seat of Knox County in southeastern Kentucky.

While there is clearly major damage to at least one vehicle, there are no reported injuries from the falling debris, the newspaper reported.

Drone video posted by the newspaper shows a large hole in the roof of the building where it appears water and dirt had settled in a corner with the roof apparently giving way under the weight.

According to the newspaper and county historians, the building was built as a Parker Mercantile Building. The third floor served as a club meeting hall, second floor served the Public Library, first floor served as Union National Bank.