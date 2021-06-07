Lehmkuhler, Smallwood named Midway/KHSAA Student-Athletes of the Year

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
3

MIDWAY, KY (KHSAA) – The 2020-21 Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year awards program culminated on the campus of Midway University on Monday, as Claire Lehmkuhler (Woodford County) and Jackson Smallwood (Grant County) were recognized as the overall Student-Athletes of the Year.

Beginning in May of 2016, Midway University started presenting a Female Student-Athlete of the Year award at each KHSAA girls’ state championship event. The awards program was expanded in 2019-20 to include male student-athletes, with Midway honoring a deserving student-athlete in each of the 19 officially recognized KHSAA sports and sport-activities.

The awards are based on athletic and academic achievement as well as community service and leadership, with Midway choosing one overall male and female student-athlete of the year each academic year. School administrators, coaches and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, and the nominees are voted upon by a closed panel consisting of representatives from Midway University.

2020-21 Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year Award Winners

  • Golf – Andrew Caldwell (Bell County); Hailey Coleman (North Hardin)
  • Field Hockey – Lindsey Schiavone (Sacred Heart)
  • Soccer – Will Bosley (Covington Catholic); Abby Jo Manning (Montgomery County)
  • Cross Country – Ryan O’Dea (Trinity (Lou.)); Ciara O’Shea (Madison Central)
  • Volleyball – Caroline Cole (Paul Laurence Dunbar)
  • Football – Tristin Cox (Pulaski County)
  • Bowling – Wesley Yazell (Bourbon County); Kaylee Hitt (Campbell County)
  • Archery – Grant Amshoff (Thomas Nelson); Ellie Hite (Thomas Nelson)
  • Basketball – Mason Moore (Rowan County); Camryn LaGrange (Madisonville-NH)
  • Swimming – Jack Banks (Highlands); Mary Veazay (Covington Latin)
  • Bass Fishing – Clay Christopher (Boyle County); Autumn Belcher (Boyle County)
  • Competitive Cheer – Faith Mckeehan (Knox Central)
  • Dance – Emily Simpson (Nelson County)
  • Tennis – Brent Reynolds (DuPont Manual); Katherine Taylor (Beechwood)
  • Track & Field – Jackson Smallwood (Grant County); Katherine Keller (Crittenden County)
  • Baseball – Slade Douthett (Bullitt East)
  • Softball – Claire Lehmkuhler (Woodford County)

* 2020-21 overall winners in bold

Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year – Overall Yearly Winners

  • 2016-17 – Brooke Forde (Swimming & Diving, Sacred Heart)
  • 2017-18 – Sara Hieneman (Softball, Russell)
  • 2018-19 – Maci Ferguson (Tennis, Russell)
  • 2019-20 – Lee Ann Gordon (Field Hockey, Assumption); Michael Chou (Tennis, Trinity (Lou.))
  • 2020-21 – Claire Lehmkuhler (Softball, Woodford County); Jackson Smallwood (Track & Field, Grant County)
