Bluegrass Creative Market holds Summer Edition market Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a pretty nice day for many at the latest Bluegrass Creative Market summer edition Sunday.

The creative market was started during the pandemic once organizers say they saw how many people had been hurting and saw the importance of having it.

Coordinator Marie Pullen says it’s a way for people to showcase their talents, shop local and help out the community

“We actually started this during the pandemic because people where having a tough time. So we have a lot of artist and makers. Some of them actually started their business during the pandemic because they lost jobs. So this supports like I’d say over 60 artist and makers” said Marie Pullen, Coordinator.

And it means more to the vendors themselves.

“OMG support us. I mean there is so many. This is how we eat, some of us this is our life. So we put alot of work and hard sweat and tears in it. Come support us” Amanda Oneal, Owner of ‘Graze with AK’.

The Bluegrass Creative Market plans to have a winter edition market as well after seeing the success of Sunday’s summer edition.