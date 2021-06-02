State, federal teams to help with disaster signups in Breatheitt, Johnson, Powell

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Kentucky Emergency Management announced FEMA staff will be available to meet in person with Kentuckians affected by severe storms and flooding at Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Breathitt, Johnson and Powell counties.

The staff will be available June 5, 7 and 8 to answer questions and help with their disaster assistance applications.

“We appreciate FEMA continuing to partner with us to help Kentuckians rebuild from the devastating flooding,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The historic storms significantly harmed some of our communities and we will continue to work with our partners to help our neighbors as they recover.”

“We welcome the new addition of the Mobile Registration Support Centers staffed by FEMA representatives to assist our families and homeowners impacted by the recent record flooding event,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “This unique COVID-safe solution is one the many options available to our citizens to encourage registration for Individual Assistance (IA) during the remaining timeframe. Thanks to our FEMA partners for this engagement.”

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23 at Gov. Beshear’s request to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021. A week ago, Gov. Beshear announced additional assistance for 22 more counties affected by the historic flooding.

Representatives will be at the locations below to offer an easy way to assist with FEMA registration, answer questions about appeals and scan documents into applicants’ case files. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service.

FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers Location Date Address Powell County Clay City Church of God June 5, 7, 8 4200 Main Street, Clay City, Kentucky 40312 Breathitt County Old Montessori School June 5, 7, 8 422 Jett Drive, Jackson, Kentucky 41339 Johnson County City of Paintsville Tourism Welcome Center June 5, 7, 8 100 Stave Branch Road, Paintsville, Kentucky 41256

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the above dates. No appointments are necessary.

WHO: Homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms in any of the 31 declared counties for Individual Assistance can visit any of the registration support centers. You do NOT have to register in the county in which you live. Additional centers will be available in the coming weeks. The 31 IA counties include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

REQUIREMENTS: You should have the following information available to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

However, individuals do not need to visit an IA registration support center to apply or update their application. Homeowners and renters may also register for assistance with FEMA in one of three ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov Downloading the FEMA app; or Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585 ). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours (press 2 for Spanish). Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.



The FEMA registration deadline is June 23, 2021.

Note: Locations, dates, and times of the registration support centers are subject to change based on needs or circumstances. Please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to check availability.

For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.