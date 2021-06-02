Multiple area baseball, softball teams bring home district titles

Watch highlights from Tuesday night's championship action

Bryan Kennedy
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Next week region baseball and softball tournaments begin.  In Kentucky, if you make your district championship then you automatically punch your ticket to the region tournament.  With that being said, who doesn’t want a district title?

On Tuesday night, three different teams were crowned district champions.  For softball, Montgomery Co. took on Bourbon Co. for the 40th District Championship.  Scott County battled Frederick Douglass for the 42nd District Title.  Also Lexington Catholic took on Dunbar in the semifinals for the 43rd District Tournament.

For the boys, Great Crossing took on Franklin County for the 41st District Championship.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights from the games.

Bryan Kennedy
