Jackson, Bath, Floyd, Grant, others share in $127 million for schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than $127 million is headed to local school districts to fund construction and renovation projects as part of his Better Kentucky Plan, which will direct $1.3 billion to schools, expanding internet access and delivering clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted Wednesday to recommend funding for projects in the following districts: Hart, Martin, Floyd, Boyd, Bellevue, Mayfield, Jackson, Grant, Breckinridge, Bath, Cumberland, Pendleton and Carter.

- Advertisement -

The funds to build and renovate schools is part of the $1.3 billion Better Kentucky Plan, which also will expand broadband, delivering clean drinking water and build new schools. Beshear and Kentucky lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure.

The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission voted to make an offer of assistance to 13 school projects around the state. The school districts will receive the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds this summer, contingent on allocation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“These funds are going to make a tremendous difference in the lives of our kids. From safety to technology, these changes are going to give Kentucky kids the educational leg-up they deserve,” said Chelsey Couch, executive director of the Kentucky School Construction Facilities Commission.

The ARPA money is being allocated as gap funding. The state education commissioner needs to approve the offers and then the local school districts must accept or decline the offer.

Each school district in Kentucky must maintain a standing facilities plan. Those plans are prioritized at the state level by the School Facilities Commission. If one of the chosen school districts does not accept the allocated funding, the funds will be applied to the next project on the state’s priority list.

The following school districts and funding amounts have been conditionally approved by the Commission: