UPDATE: Calloway County escapee arrested in Tennessee

UPDATE POSTED 9:39 P.M. TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021

NEWBURN, TN (WTVQ) – A Calloway County Jail escapee was found and arrested in Newburn, Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say Brian A. Ferryman, of Calvert City, is waiting to be brought back to Kentucky to face additional charges.

KSP says Ferryman walked away on Memorial Day from a factory in Mayfield where he was in a work-release program.

State Police say he was initially in jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

UPDATE POSTED 10:15 A.M. TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are still searching for

Brian A. Ferryman, a Calloway County Jail inmate who walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield where he had been placed on a work release program.

Through further investigation, more pictures have been obtained which show Ferryman’s current appearance and the vehicle he was picked up in.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ferryman are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores..

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 A.M. MONDAY, MAY 31, 2021

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a Calloway County inmate who left a work release program in Graves County.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday, 39-year-old Brian A. Ferryman, of Calvert City, Ky., reportedly walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield, where he had been placed on work release. Post 1 personnel were notified of the incident shortly after 9 a.m.

It is possible Ferryman was picked up in a Kia Rio automobile, unknown year and color. His direction of travel is unknown at this time. Ferryman is described as a white male, standing 6’3″, and weighing approximately 320 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ferryman was incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail in Murray, for Theft of an Automobile and Receiving Stolen Property.

