UPDATE: Driver, passenger killed in traffic crash identified

UPDATE POSTED 9:30 A.M. SATURDAY, MAY 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The victims in a double-fatality traffic accident Friday afternoon on Tates Creek Road in Richmond have been identified.
The driver was 39-year old Elizabeth Sparks, of Richmond, who was pronounced dead at the hospital from her injuries, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.
The passenger, 16-year-old Breanna Lee Cox, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cornelison said.
The two were not related but were friends, the coroner said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, was not seriously hurt.
The accident happened on Tates Creek Road about three miles from the city limits near the Hidden Pointe subdivision.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
