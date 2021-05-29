Transylvania University holds in-person graduation for class of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Graduation for Transylvania University seniors was split into two ceremonies Saturday morning, allowing for physical distancing.

Students in the fine arts, humanities, and natural sciences, and mathematics divisions graduated at 8:30 am.

- Advertisement -

Students from social sciences took to the stage to receive their diplomas at 11 am.

Senior savannah lambert says graduating during a pandemic feels a little more celebratory.

“Given the fact that so many of us have been spread out over the past year not necessarily on campus in classrooms the way that we had hoped to be..it does feel a little bit extra special to have this chance to come together in person,” says Lambert.

Last Saturday, the university hosted an in-person commencement for the class of 2020 so last year’s seniors could walk the stage in person if they wanted.