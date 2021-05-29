Mark Your Route: Drainage work to close Clark County road for week

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for White Conkwright Road/KY 974 in Clark County. The temporary closure is necessary for cross drain replacement operations.

Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 – 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day

- Advertisement -

White Conkright Road/KY 974

a closure will be in effect between Agawam Road (milepoint 14.735) and Howard Creek Road (milepoint 12.225)

Alternate Routes:

Irvine Road/KY 89

Red River Road

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.