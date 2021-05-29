JP Vaught caps off dominant 2021 season with two national titles

Vaught becomes the fifth individual national champion in Centre College history, and the third to win multiple national titles in a career.

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
13

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A season to remember for Centre’s JP Vaughtconcluded with a championship meet of to remember as Vaught took home a pair of national titles at the 2021 NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at North Carolina A&T University.

After winning national championships in both the 100m and 200m, Vaught becomes the fifth individual national champion in Centre College history, and the third to win multiple national titles in a career, joining Chrys Jones ’11 and Annie Rodenfels ’19, both also representing Centre track & field.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, it is the first time since 2014 that one person has swept the 100m and 200m at the NCAA Championships.

100m

The first event for Vaught on Championship Saturday was the 100m. Vaught, who entered the NCAA finals ranked 11th in the country in the event, had a statement race in the preliminary rounds, winning his heat and setting a new school record in the process.

Seeded second going into the finals, Vaught posted a time of 10.51 to top Jaylen Grant of Wisconsin-Oshkosh by 0.04 seconds.

200m

Unlike the 100m, Vaught was the national pace setter in the 200m going into the NCAA Championships after setting a school record time of 21.06 at the Dr. Keeler Invitational. The preliminary round saw Vaught win his heat and post the fastest time in the field as he finished in 21.11.

Leading up to the finals, torrential rains blasted Greensboro, causing a delay of over two hours. When competition resumed, Vaught left no doubt on the wet track, finishing with a time of 20.83, his first ever time under 21 seconds, which was good enough to best Rowan’s Jah’mere Beasley by 0.35 seconds.

Vaught’s 200m time was just 0.03 seconds shy of the championship meet record set in 2012.

Previous articleUK Softball season comes to an end; Lose to Bama, 4-1
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com