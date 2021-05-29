JP Vaught caps off dominant 2021 season with two national titles

Vaught becomes the fifth individual national champion in Centre College history, and the third to win multiple national titles in a career.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A season to remember for Centre’s JP Vaught concluded with a championship meet of to remember as Vaught took home a pair of national titles at the 2021 NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at North Carolina A&T University.

After winning national championships in both the 100m and 200m, Vaught becomes the fifth individual national champion in Centre College history, and the third to win multiple national titles in a career, joining Chrys Jones ’11 and Annie Rodenfels ’19, both also representing Centre track & field.

Additionally, it is the first time since 2014 that one person has swept the 100m and 200m at the NCAA Championships.

100m

The first event for Vaught on Championship Saturday was the 100m. Vaught, who entered the NCAA finals ranked 11th in the country in the event, had a statement race in the preliminary rounds, winning his heat and setting a new school record in the process.

Seeded second going into the finals, Vaught posted a time of 10.51 to top Jaylen Grant of Wisconsin-Oshkosh by 0.04 seconds.

200m

Unlike the 100m, Vaught was the national pace setter in the 200m going into the NCAA Championships after setting a school record time of 21.06 at the Dr. Keeler Invitational. The preliminary round saw Vaught win his heat and post the fastest time in the field as he finished in 21.11.

Leading up to the finals, torrential rains blasted Greensboro, causing a delay of over two hours. When competition resumed, Vaught left no doubt on the wet track, finishing with a time of 20.83, his first ever time under 21 seconds, which was good enough to best Rowan’s Jah’mere Beasley by 0.35 seconds.

Vaught’s 200m time was just 0.03 seconds shy of the championship meet record set in 2012.