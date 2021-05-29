Fayette has another low Friday for new COVID cases, clinics set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County had another low day for new COVID cases Friday as the virus remains stubbornly stable in the community.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department hopes another set of neighborhood vaccination clinics can fuel its efforts to try to keep the county’s seven-day moving COVID average below 20 cases a day.

The county confirmed 10 cases Friday, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday. The 10 cases pushed the total since March 2020 to 35,262.

The seven-day moving average dropped from 21 to 18.

The county reported no new deaths, leaving that grim statistic at 316 lost to COVID-related causes since March 2020.

The department is offering two vaccination clinics next week, each with a different COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, or residents can schedule an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine.

The Pfizer shot for people 12 and older will be available from 12:30-3:30 p.m. June 2, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road.

The department will contact people about scheduling their second dose. Learn more about adolescents and the vaccine at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/vaccines/toolkits/COVID-19-Vaccine-for-Preteens_Teens-508.pdf.

One June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson for those 18 years and older will be given at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.