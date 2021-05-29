Alex Miller performs free concert to bring awareness to homeless population

On Saturday night, one of the state’s very own American Idol contestants took to the stage once again.

Jessamine County Homeless Coalition in Nicholasville hosted the free concert featuring Alex Miller.

- Advertisement -

As Miller performed, he helped bring awareness to the homeless population in Kentucky while entertaining his audience of all ages.

The recent high school grad says he’s elated to be performing in his home state following American Idol after receiving an overwhelming amount of support from folks from across Kentucky.

“This is home and without a home, there’s no place to come back to and it’s always nice to get to the Kentucky people if not for the Kentucky people ol Alex Miller would be starving to death so thank ya’ll so much,” says Miller.

For more details about Alex Miller’s upcoming shows, click the link here