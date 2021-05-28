SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two years ago, it attracted more than 3,000 bicyclists.

And the Horsey Hundred bike rides return this weekend to Scott County with an even bigger crowd expected. The rides go Saturday and Sunday with different routes through the region’s rolling country side from Georgetown to Paris, Millersburg and the heart of horse country.

It has a big economic impact drawing visitors to the area. But this year, it’s more about pushing the pandemic aside and coming together again.

“Gosh, everything’s opening up again. This is, I think an awesome way to open up our communities again. It’s an outdoor event. I know athletes and people that do this kind of activity have been chomping at the bit for this kind of thing. This is a great group of professional people that put this thing together. They take some of the funds that they raise from these different things. They help us in our giveaways around Christmas time for our needy kids in our communities. We couldn’t think more highly of the Bluegrass Bicycle Club, man, they’re a great group of people,” Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said.

The rides start and end at Charles Brooking Park. Motorists are urged to be safe and be on the look out for riders all weekend.