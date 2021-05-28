Guardsmen return to Sayre to pay tribute to World War II veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – He served in World War II, so it made sense to pay tribute to him going into Memorial Day Weekend.

The National Guard Aviation Brigade helped Sayre Christian Village during the pandemic. And some of the Guardsmen returned Friday for a flag-raising ceremony to honor veteran Paul Frederick, a resident at Sayre.

For the young Guardsmen, it was an honor.

“For us to come here today, it wasn’t a challenge or a task at all. To us, it was enjoyment and we wanted to make sure we could come and honor Paul, Sayre Christian Village for everything that they’ve done for us, and all the residents here as well. Most of the generation that here is of that era of during World War II and Korea, and so they understand how hard the country suffered through those times and people having to sacrifice and go to work and give up liberties so that they could support the greatest war ever. So, like I said, we were honored to come here today and do this,” said Command Sgt. Maj: Paul Rezac of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade.

The Guardsmen presented Frederick with the flag used during the ceremony.