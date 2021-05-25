KSP: Woman dies from crash injuries after driving wrong way on I-71 exit ramp

PENDLETON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a collision the day before after driving the wrong way on an interstate exit ramp in Henry County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 78-year old Reva Annis, of La Grange, drove a 2011 KIA the wrong way on the I-71 north exit ramp, entered the northbound lane and collided with a tractor-trailer.
This collision happened Monday around 10:00 p.m., according to KSP.
Annis was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died on Tuesday, according to State Police.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by State Police. At this time drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor, according to investigators.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Campbellsburg Fire Department and the Henry County EMS assisted on scene.
