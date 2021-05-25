Wildlife Commission violated Open Meetings Act in hiring Storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The ongoing saga over the on-again, off-again hiring of Rich Storm to be Fish and Wildlife Commissioner took another turn last week.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron ruled the Fish and Wildlife Commission violated the state’s Open Meetings act in January 2020 and twice last month during its discussions of hiring Storm as Commissioner.

But the rulings said the violations were technical in nature.

It’s unclear whether the rulings could force the commission to at least go through the motions one more time to hire Storm.

Ironically, while Cameron ruled in this case, he also is representing the Commission in a lawsuit against the state over its authority to hire the commissioner.