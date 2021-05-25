State Baseball and Softball Tournament draw set for Thursday

(KHSAA) – The pairings for the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball and KHSAA State Softball Tournaments will be revealed Thursday, May 27 at 1 p.m. as the Draw Show will be conducted at the KHSAA offices and streamed online at KHSAA.tv.

The 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament begins Saturday, June 12 with semi-state games played at local host sites. The opening round matchups were carried over from last year after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. Four sites will host the semi-state matchups with Region 1 vs. 4 and 3 vs. 2 played at Western Kentucky University, 5 vs. 8 and 7 vs. 6 at Elizabethtown, 9 vs. 12 and 11 vs. 10 at the University of Kentucky, and 13 vs. 16 and 15 vs. 14 at Morehead State.

The eight teams advancing from the opening round will travel to Legends Field (June 16-19) for the remainder of the state tournament, with quarterfinal games taking place June 16-17 at 5:00 and 8:30 p.m. each day. The semifinal games will be played Friday, June 18 at 5:00 and 8:30 p.m., followed by the championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. All games played at Legends Field will be streamed live online at khsaa.tv.

The 2021 KHSAA State Softball Tournament gets underway June 11-12, as all eight opening round games will be played at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium. Matchups for the semi-state games will be determined by draw, as approved by the Board of Control, with champions from within Regions 1-8 and Regions 9-16 paired against one another. Game times and dates for the single-game semi-state contests will be assigned after the draw for pairings is complete.

The eight winning teams will return to John Cropp Stadium the following week (June 18-20), with the quarterfinals set for Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The semifinals will take place Saturday, June 19 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., followed by the championship game on Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. All 15 games of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament will be streamed live online at khsaa.tv.