Memorial Day alters Lexington trash pickup schedules

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, May 31. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickups on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, June 2. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, June 1. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, June 2.

Thursday and Friday collections will be made as usual.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31.

For information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.