Fayette’s seven-day COVID average drops below 20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID cases dropped below 20 Tuesday, continuing its slow but steady decline.

The county confirmed 31 cases combined for Sunday and Monday, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday. The 31 cases pushed the total since March 2020 to 35,185.

The seven-day moving average fell to 19.

The county reported no new deaths, leaving that grim statitic at 316 lost to COVID-related causes since March 2020.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department sets another pop-up clinic this week in a neighborhood as part of the ongoing efforts to get more people vaccinated against the virus.

The free one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine clinic is 1-4 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Winburn Center (Community Action Council) at 1169 Winburn Drive.

No appointments are needed and plenty of vaccine is available. Only walk-ins will be accepted!

The vaccine is free and available for anyone ages 18 and older.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.