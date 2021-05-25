Commissioner Quarles makes Kentucky State Fair Board appointments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles made three appointments to the Kentucky State Fair Board on May 25.

David Wallace of Verona is the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank. Wallace is reappointed for a term expiring May 10, 2025.

Marshall Coyle, a farmer from Owingsville, is reappointed to a term representing the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. This term also expires May 10, 2025.

The third appointment went to Mike Poynter of Stanford. Poynter, representing the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows, was appointed to a term that will expire May 10, 2025.

In the 2021 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 518, which granted the Commissioner of Agriculture expanded appointment authority for the Kentucky State Fair Board.