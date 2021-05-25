Broadway celebrities to headline ‘Concert With The Stars’ summer edition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex), will make its in-person performance return the way it all began with their signature “Concert With The Stars.” The special “Summer Edition” will feature three Broadway and National Tours stars and will be held at the Lexington Opera House on July 31 at 8 p.m.

The headliners include Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Darian Sanders (The Lion King National Tour, Lex Alum) and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Lion King). This will be Ricketts and Sprawl’s debut with The Lex, while Sanders has been performing with the company since the inaugural “Concert With The Stars” in 2015. After working with The Lex on several productions, Sanders made his Broadway National Tour debut shortly after his appearance in Disney’s Newsies at The Lex in 2019.

“Concert With The Stars” is a cabaret-style concert of showtunes, combined with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars. This event will be 90 minutes with no intermission. The Lexington Opera House will be operating at full capacity, with masks being optional for patrons. All additional venue protocols will be followed.

The Lex plans to return to its full season of productions in 2022, including a January edition of “Concert With The Stars,” followed by two mainstage summer musicals that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their fall event “Script to Table.”

Single tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. They will be available by calling 859-233-3535, visiting the Central Bank Center Ticket Office or through Ticketmaster.

For more information or to donate, patrons should visit https://www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org/.