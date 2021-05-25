UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting in Harlan County

Update from May 25, 2021:

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a 26-year old Harlan woman dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 28-year old Matthew D. Clutts, of Evarts, and charged him with murder in connection to the death of Sarah Jane King, who also went by Sarah Jane Whitaker.

KSP says she was shot once in the chest in the Ages community on May 23, 2021, and died at an area hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Clutts was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Original story below from May 23, 2021:

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 26-year-old Harlan woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning and state troopers are looking for information.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of a shooting in the Ages community of Harlan, Kentucky.

Troopers from Post 10 arrived and learned the victim, Sarah Jane King, had been shot one time in the chest.

She was taken by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH where she died.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday in Louisville at the state medical examiner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing with no arrest being made as of yet. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing evidence from the scene. Anyone having any information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 or call 911. All callers can remain anonymous.

This case is under investigation by Detective Sturgill. He was assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 10 personnel, Lifeguard EMS and the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.