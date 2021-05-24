Pair charged with burglary of business, stealing guns

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men have been charged with breaking into a

Nicholasville sporting goods store and stealing guns.

According to Nicholasville Police, 23-year-old Garrett Michael Blackburn and 34-year-old James Andrew Hitch were charged in connection with breaking into Whitetail Heaven Outfitters at 101 Bradley Drive in Nicholasville.

Several of the guns stolen during the burglary have been recovered as a result of the investigation by police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Hitch is being held on $75,000 cash bond in the Jessamine County Detention Center. He faces an initial appearance in District Court at 11 a.m. June 1, according to jail records.

Blackburn was arrested in Lexington on Centre Parkway and is being held on $2,500 bond. He is charged with endangering a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving a stolen firearm.

Both also are charged with first-degree burglary.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and other charges could be forthcoming.