Bridging Kentucky project begins June 1 in Whitley County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge construction project in Whitley County starts on Tuesday, June 1.

This project will replace the Lick Fork bridge over Poplar Creek. It involves a realignment of the bridge. The current structure will remain open as a new bridge is constructed. The new bridge is expected open to traffic date by Friday, October 15.

This bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky program’s Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The project is being delivered by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.