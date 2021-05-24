Baptist Health Corbin receives national recognition for heart care

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin is one of only 132 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2021.

The award recognizes treating patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the award, Baptist Health Corbin has shown consistent achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for four consecutive quarters during 2020 and performed with distinction in specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a vigorous quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Baptist Health Corbin has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Baptist Helath Corbin has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“Our goal is to provide our patients with state-of-the art cardiovascular care during the critical window of time (symptom onset to reperfusion) when we can preserve the integrity of the heart muscle. This is another step in our continuing efforts to provide the ever-improving care to our patients, and to make Baptist Health Corbin the best it can be,” stated hospital President Anthony Powers.