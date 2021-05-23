Names released in fatal Russell County crash

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and others injured last week in a three-vehicle crash in Russell County.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 troopers responded to a three-vehicle collision at about 9:20 p.m. May 17, 2021 at the intersection of US 127 and Fields Road about three miles north of Russell Springs.

The preliminary investigation revealed 412-year-old Ronald Mosley, of London, entered US 127 traveling south from Fields Road in a 1994 Ford dump truck. Victor Cruz, 26, of Russell Springs, was traveling south on US 127 in a 2011 Ford Focus passenger car and rear-ended the dump truck, troopers said.

Cruz’s Focus then entered the northbound lane of US 127 and struck a 2003 Mercury Grand MArquis driven by 30-year-old Wesley Flatt, of Russell Springs.

A passenger in Cruz’s vehicle, 26-year-old Miguel Ramirez, of Russell Springs, as well as Cruz were airlifted to University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

Ramirez was later pronounced by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

A portion of KY 127 was closed for several hours to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

KSP Post 15 was assisted at the scene by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS and Russell Springs Fire Department. The collision is still under investigation by Sergeant Adam Likins.